VIT-Andhra Pradesh University donates 25 lakh to CMRF

Amaravati: VIT-AP University on Monday donated Rs 25 lakh to fight against COVID-19 pandemic in Andhra Pradesh, Dr G Viswanathan, Chancellor of VIT University, said in a press release on Monday. He appreciated the efforts of the State government for successfully combating the pandemic with various preventive measures.

He said that VIT-AP University has decided to contribute Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund as a token of its effort to join the fight against COVID-19. The university has decided that the contribution shall be made to the AP CMRF through RTGS to join the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The university management, the faculty and the staff have come together in contributing to donate to the CM's Relief Fund as a gesture of being responsible citizens, he added. At this critical juncture in order to fight against COVID-19 the university has offered its premises for 200-bed quarantine home facility to serve the needy, he said.