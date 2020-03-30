 Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

VIT-Andhra Pradesh University donates 25 lakh to CMRF

VIT-Andhra Pradesh University donates 25 lakh to CMRF
Highlights

Amaravati: VIT-AP University on Monday donated Rs 25 lakh to fight against COVID-19 pandemic in Andhra Pradesh, Dr G Viswanathan, Chancellor of VIT Un...

Amaravati: VIT-AP University on Monday donated Rs 25 lakh to fight against COVID-19 pandemic in Andhra Pradesh, Dr G Viswanathan, Chancellor of VIT University, said in a press release on Monday. He appreciated the efforts of the State government for successfully combating the pandemic with various preventive measures.

He said that VIT-AP University has decided to contribute Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund as a token of its effort to join the fight against COVID-19. The university has decided that the contribution shall be made to the AP CMRF through RTGS to join the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The university management, the faculty and the staff have come together in contributing to donate to the CM's Relief Fund as a gesture of being responsible citizens, he added. At this critical juncture in order to fight against COVID-19 the university has offered its premises for 200-bed quarantine home facility to serve the needy, he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On

Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories