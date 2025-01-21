VIT-AP, IIT Madras sign MoU to propel research in DeepTech

Inavolu (Guntur district): VIT-AP here has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM).

This transformative partnership is poised to establish a robust foundation for cutting-edge research, interdisciplinary collaboration and academic excellence.

Two MoUs were signed by Vice-Chancellor Dr S V Kota Reddy and Prof Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean of Global Engagement, as an overarching agreement between IIT Madras and VIT-AP.

The second MOU was signed by Dr Manu Santhanam, Dean (ICSR) from IITM, recognising VIT-AP University as a spoke institute under the prestigious Information Security Education and Awareness (ISEA) project, led by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) and the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), with Prof Chester Rebeiro as principal investigator.

The ceremony was graced by distinguished academicians and other professionals from both institutions, marking a significant milestone in fostering impactful partnerships.

The MoU lays out a strategic framework to jointly undertake innovative initiatives in joint research programmes, driving research excellence in emerging deep technologies and sustainable development.

This MoU is not only a testament to the shared mission of both institutions to foster impactful research but also a step toward addressing critical global challenges through education, innovation, and technology.

Dr SV Kota Reddy remarked that this partnership reflects an unwavering commitment to advancing knowledge, enabling students and researchers to excel in frontier technologies and addressing real-world challenges.