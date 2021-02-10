VIT-AP School of Law signs MoU with CHSS on cybersecurity

Amaravati: Director General of Police (Railways) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said that the memorandum of understanding (MoU)signed by the VIT-AP School of Law (VSL) and Centre for Human Security Studies (CHSS) on Tuesday is committed for the cause of national security.

He said that threats ranging from cybersecurity, health security, costal security and mostly internal security would be addressed and dealt with clear policy and legal aspects. Without having clear policy and legal guidelines it is difficult for the forces to deal and provide protection to the people of this country, he opined.

The VIT-AP University and CHSS should bear in mind that these challenges have to be addressed in clear and focused manner, the DGP said, adding that the CHSS is having almost ten years of experience in dealing and organising various activities to create awareness among people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with regard to prevailing and growing security threats.

"It is the need of the hour, educational institutions like VIT-AP should come forward to work with the governments and be in the think tank to disseminate and create awareness about the security challenges," he said.

Dr SV Kota Reddy, vice-chancellor of VIT-AP University, advised the law students and faculty to work towards the betterment of the society.

He said that the university is committed to create a Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security and Law. This centre will work holistically to provide better solutions to society, he said and informed the importance of the centre and its scope.

Dr Ramesh Babu Kanneganti, founder and executive director of Centre for Human Security Studies expressed his gratitude for signing in MoU and informed that he will work closely with VSL to start various training programmes and academic and research activities for the benefit of the both institutions.

Dr CLV Sivakumar, registrar of the VIT-AP University and Dr BenarjiChakka, dean of VIT-AP School of Law, the students, the faculty members and the staff of the university were present.