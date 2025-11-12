Vizag being decked up to welcome global biz leaders

Visakhapatnam: The coastal city of Visakhapatnam, also called the “City of Destiny”, is waiting with bated breath to play host to the high-profile 30th Partnership Summit scheduled during November 14-15, drawing 300 delegates from 45 countries and attracting Rs 9.76 lakh crore investments through 410 memoranda of understanding, with potential to create 7.48 lakh jobs.

Naturally, the state administration has pulled out all the stops to wow global leaders, ministers and delegates descending on the city. Every nook and corner of the city is being spruced up to make the guests feel at home, while talking business and investments in a city that is aspiring to be model state in India on all fronts.

From clean roads to eye-catching landscaping and thematically arranged junctions, the city has been getting bridal attention for the past few weeks.

Dedicated tents are being pitched at the Andhra University Engineering College Grounds.

Finishing touches are being given to a slew of facelift works fast-tracked in various parts of the city.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit-2025 is not going to be just another event. A lot of buzz has been created to draw investors from across the globe and nudge them towards setting up their shops in Andhra Pradesh.

For several weeks, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh have been crafting an action plan to make the two-day-long event a grand success, with the overarching goal of ensuring that Andhra Pradesh is positioned as a highly ‘favourable’ destination for businesses as well as investors. Focusing on the theme ‘Technology, trust and trade: Navigating the geo-economic order’, the upcoming summit will have 48 crucial sessions. The broad-based event includes AP Pavilion, Hackathon, B2B (business-to-business) and B2G (business-to-government), among others. Along with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, an army of central and state ministers are participating in the summit.

The district administration has been making elaborate arrangements to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 112 industries scheduled during the summit.

All said and done, the summit is going to be “far distinct from the previous versions”. For, the Telugu Desam Party-led NDA government in AP is according priority to the ‘Speed of doing business’ plus ‘Ease of doing business’, having launched the elaborate exercise much in advance.

Giving an inkling of the technological edge in Visakhapatnam’s Partnership Summit, several streets in the city are sporting hoardings highlighting QR codes, which people can scan to access the event details.

A lot of attention has been paid to every part of the city. Roads have been transformed. Soothing greenery stands out at medians. Many stretches of walls exude a fresh look with eye-pleasing themes.

As part of the two-day event, Andhra University has declared holidays for the students of the College of Engineering for three consecutive days, starting November 13, informed Registrar of the varsity K. Rambabu.

With all eyes and on making Andhra Pradesh ‘wealthier’, the Partnership Summit is expected to mirror a clear shift in the execution of projects, with the word ‘Go’ booming from the signing of the MoUs.