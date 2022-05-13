Vizag Bride death case: Family members deny suicide rumours, asks to wait for the postmortem report

The mystery continues over the incident in which a bride collapsed and died on a wedding mat in Visakhapatnam. It has been widely reported that he died of an illness, and that she ate poison. The police will come up with a post-mortem report but there is no clarity on this. However, the bride's brother Vijay gave clarity on these developments. I do not know why the doctors said that it is an unidentified poison and do not think that Srujana committed suicide.

Vijay said that the marriage was consummated according to the wishes of Srujana and Shivaji. He said marriage was decided in February and the two families are related. He said that Srujana has a health problem and no one in her family had any doubt about Srujana's death. Vijay said the two families were in shock after the incident. The girl was taken to the hospital on her wedding day as she was not in good health and opined that the post-mortem report reveals what the real truth is. Her parents also said that their daughter do not need to commit suicide and arranged the marriage as she wished.

Srijana is the daughter of Munjeti Ishwara Rao and Anuradha, who reside in Chandanagar, Hyderabad. Nagoti Appalaraju of Visakhapatnam was engaged to be married to Shivaji. The wedding is scheduled for May 11 and huge arrangements have been made in Madhuravada. However, Srujana collapsed during the wedding and was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. It is learned the day before the wedding, Srujana was taken to the hospital due to abdominal pain, where she was treated and discharged.

Police have registered a case of a mysterious death. ACP Srinivas says Indus Hospital reported that she had taken poison and opined that full details would be known upon receipt of the postmortem report.