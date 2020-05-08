Vizag Gas Leak: Police alert public amid rumours, says not to believe false news

Amid rumours about the gas leakage for the second time on Thursday night in Visakhapatnam, the locals were shocked and have hit the roads in Gopalapatnam, Pendurthi, Adivivaram, Pinagadi, Simhachalam, Vepagunta, Baji Junction and Prahladapuram. Some stayed on the roads all night in the fear and few went to their relatives' houses. The whole area was overcrowded with vehicles.

Meanwhile, Visakha police commissioner RK Meena says people should not be afraid of the rumours of gas leak incident on Thursday at LG Polymers as there is no such thing happened. However, the evacuation of residents living in two kilometres distance from the factory are evacuated as a precautionary measure. The CP asked them not to come on the roads. The police have made announcements in villages around LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam at midnight stating that the people can go home and stay safe. They said that there is nothing to worry, and everything is under control.

While the parent company LG Chemicals said that the situation in Vishakha LG Polymers is now under control. Gas leakage is currently under control. They assured they will help the victims to get the right treatment as soon as possible. AIIMS officials say the lack of specific measures to reduce the impact of this gas is a matter of concern.