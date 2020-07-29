Vizag gears up for Corona fight

Visakhapatnam: By altering the Oncology Department, King George Hospital (KGH) will be equipped with 500 beds to treat coronavirus patients. The facility which will soon be accessible to the patients is getting readied at a cost of Rs 4 crore. With coronavirus positive cases rising beyond the expected statistics in Visakhapatnam, the district officials predict the situation to be worse in the coming weeks.

On one side, the district officials are focussing on increasing the bed capacity, on the other side, the exercise is on to recommend home isolation for eligible patients. Currently, there are 4,411 beds for isolation which will be enhanced to 7,000 in the coming days. About 22 district Covid hospitals are being set up in the district that fall under 'A' category. Of them, eight are government hospitals and 14 are private hospitals.

Apart from strengthening the bed capacity, steps are afoot to set up special Covid centres in 74 wards within GVMC limits. Each ward will have three special vehicles along with an ambulance. Based on the requirement, RTC bus services will also be utilised.

Building confidence among the people, District Collector V Vinay Chand said that advanced medical equipment is also made available at 89 Primary Health Centres in rural areas. The District Collector added that patients with mild symptoms and asymptomatic are suggested opting for home isolation adhering to safety protocols and they will be monitored closely by an Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery. He assured that there's no shortage of oxygen in the district as extra tanks with a capacity of 30,000 litres have been facilitated at GIMSR and NRI hospitals.

Officials said that tests would be conducted in every ward and panchayat. A committee comprising doctors and officers will take immediate action to meet emergency needs depending on the patient's condition.

In addition to a health helpdesk which will be arranged to seek information about Covid-19 patients, a digital X-ray facility will also be launched soon. In order to meet the tough situation expected in the coming months, the district administration gears up with increased beds and other amenities.