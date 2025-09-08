Vizag gears up for first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup

Visakhapatnam: Dr YSR ACA VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam is going to host the first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup cricket tournament under the aegis of the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA).

Speaking at the Women’s World Cup trophy presentation ceremony held at the Visakhapatnam cricket stadium here on Sunday, ACA secretary Sana Satish Babu said that hosting world cup matches will be a great opportunity and all arrangements would be made for the forthcoming tournament. He said that the recent ‘Breaking Boundaries with Nara Lokesh’ programme was a testament of commitment shown towards the development of sports in Andhra Pradesh. Satish Babu informed that a 10-year-long sports roadmap announced by the state government includes increasing the sports quota to 3 percent and providing educational and employment opportunities to sportspersons.

Further, the ACA secretary mentioned that Nara Lokesh has been invited to the opening ceremony of the World Cup to be held in October. He informed that with Mithali Raj as a mentor, the centre of excellence will be prepared to provide international stage opportunities to rural and school level players. “The Women’s World Cup is not just a tournament, it symbolises the sports resurgence in Andhra Pradesh. The Visakhapatnam event will open new avenues for sports tourism, employment and development of women players,” he said. ACA joint secretary Vijaya Kumar and chief operating officer Girish Dongiri were present.