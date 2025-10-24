Vizag gets into planet-friendly celebrations mode

Visakhapatnam: A section of people consider bursting crackers as burning hard-earned money. With a number of people reposing faith in the same theory this Diwali season, the Air Quality Index (AQI) data indicated an improved statistics compared to previous years in Visakhapatnam. Following Diwali, Visakhapatnam experienced the lowest particulate matter (PM-10; PM 2.5) concentration levels registered ever in the past three years.

In 2022, PM 10 level touched 181 after Diwali. In 2023, it was recorded as 234, while it was 238 the following year. But this year, the PM 10 minimised to 117. As far as PM 2.5 level was concerned, this year the city recorded 62. However, in 2023, it was 103, while it was 138 in 2024.

In Visakhapatnam, several reasons resulted in the reduction of PM 10 and PM 2.5 emissions. Increasing environmental consciousness among people, investing more in green crackers, setting a limited budget for fireworks and focusing on stricter enforcement by the city police to prevent unauthorised firework stalls have been attributed to the improved AQI level.

Carrying out special drives, the Visakhapatnam city police paid special focus on placing a check on traders selling non-green crackers illegally. Ahead of Diwali, the city police seized Rs.7.62 lakh worth of fireworks. This eventually resulted in the drop in PM 10, PM 2.5 levels in 2025.

Every year, bursting of fireworks begins at around 6 pm and continues till midnight in Visakhapatnam. However, this year, it lasted for an hour or two in most households and commercial outlets. Going by the trend, there are indications that revellers may not show much interest in lighting fireworks next year too.

Back in 2014, when Visakhapatnam was hit by severe cyclonic storm Hudhud, it did set an example for the rest of the states by not bursting a single firecracker but celebrating the Festival of Lights by lighting diyas and candles.