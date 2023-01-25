Vizag railway station secures 'Green Railway Station Certification'

Visakhapatnam: With the highest platinum rating, Visakhapatnam railway station receives 'Green Railway Station Certification'.

Securing 82 points out of a 100-point scale in six environmental categories, Visakhapatnam railway station of the Waltair Division, East Coast Railway bagged the 'Green Railway Station Certification' with the highest rating of platinum.

Presented by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), the certification was received by the station for adopting green concepts and reducing adverse environmental impact.

Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Division Anup Satpathy received the certification from chairman of the IGBC of Visakhapatnam chapter S Vijaya Kumar.

The city surfaced in the list of a few railway stations that received the coveted certification. With the support of the IGBC, the Environment Directorate of Indian Railways developed Green Railway Station rating mechanism. It is meant to set priorities such as water conservation, efficient waste handling and energy efficiency, among other aspects.

As a part of the certification, Visakhapatnam railway station exhibited an outstanding performance in sustainable facilities, health, hygiene, energy and water efficiency, smart green initiatives, among other categories.

Based on the survey and recommendations of the IGBC, steps such as segregation of waste by constructing MRF shed, setting and operationalisation of 500 KLD sewage treatment plant for station and colony water, installing solar panels to conserve power, developing sophisticated passenger amenities, 100 percent fitment of LED lights were taken up.