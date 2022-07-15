Vizag Railway Station to get a complete makeover

Visakhapatnam: Matching up with the world-class standards, Visakhapatnam Railway Station is bracing for a complete makeover.

In tune with the major station redevelopment exercise, the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has invited bids at an estimated cost of Rs.450 crore and, in all likelihood, the submission of bids would be done by next month. Once the tender finalisation is completed, the station makeover project would be taken up on engineering procurement and construction mode, sticking to strict timelines that extend up to three years.

From a well-designed horizon that enhances seamless passenger movement to a spacious roof plaza of 108-m width with all amenities in place along with dedicated spaces for merchandise, cafeterias and recreational zones and multi-level car parking (MLCP) near two entry points and an Internet-of-Things based smart parking system, the iconic station building that is set to highlight local art and culture will be redeveloped with an overall built-up area of 35,425 sqm approximately.

In the days to come, Visakhapatnam Railway Station will be the much-sought after haven endowed with world-class features for the travellers and is certain to accentuate the 'feel good factor' as soon as one steps into the premises. Even if the train gets delayed or some of the supplies were given a miss in the last-minute packing, the upgraded railway station would provide state-of-the-art amenities for the passengers to gain access to while relaxing and unwinding before boarding the train.

"The Ministry of Railways has decided to revamp a few railway stations across the country. With Visakhapatnam Railway Station falling under the first phase of the station redevelopment project, the station is in for a sea change in future. With the upgradation plans in place, it is poised to cater to the international standards as well," shares Anup Satpathy, Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Division, with The Hans India.

With segregated departure and arrival areas, parking spaces, cosy seating arrangements, signages and digital displays that summarise travel information, staff offices and retail spaces, the revamped railway station is certain to stand out not only in its alluring look but also in enhancing passenger convenience several notches up.