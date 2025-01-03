Vizag steel plant conveyor belts breaks', no casualties

An unfortunate accident occurred at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant when both the A1 and A2 conveyor belts broke down during the employee shift change. Fortunately, no one was present at the scene at the time of the incident, preventing any loss of life.

The failure of the conveyor belts has led to significant operational disruptions, with plant officials estimating a loss of approximately 60 tons of production over the next four days. The impacted conveyor belts are responsible for transporting coal and iron boards, essential materials for the steel-making process. As a result, production at the sinter plant has been halted.

While there have been no reported injuries or fatalities, the incident has raised concerns among plant employees about the potential for similar accidents in the future. With the plant currently at a standstill, workers are apprehensive about the implications of mechanical failures on overall production and safety.

The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is taking immediate steps to assess the damage and implement necessary repairs to resume full production as soon as possible. Efforts are being made to ensure that such an incident does not recur, prioritizing the safety and well-being of all employees.