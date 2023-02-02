  • Menu
Vizag Steel Plant gets 683 cr

Vizag steel plant
Vizag steel plant 

Highlights

An allocation of Rs 683 crore was made for Vizag Steel Plant (VSP) in the Union Budget-2023 which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.

A sum of Rs 47 crore has been apportioned for AP Central University and Rs 168 crore for Petroleum University. For Girijan Universities in both Telugu States, a joint allocation of Rs 37 crore was made.

