Vizag Steel Plant gets 683 cr

Vijayawada: An allocation of Rs 683 crore was made for Vizag Steel Plant (VSP) in the Union Budget-2023 which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.

A sum of Rs 47 crore has been apportioned for AP Central University and Rs 168 crore for Petroleum University. For Girijan Universities in both Telugu States, a joint allocation of Rs 37 crore was made.