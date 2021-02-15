Vizag steel plant row: Explained sentiments of people to union minister, says Somu Veerraju

Vizag steel plant row: Andhra Pradesh BJP leaders meeting with Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, which lasted for more than half an hour has ended. Later, Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju has explained the details of the meeting. He said that they had explained the sentiments of the people on the steel plant to the Union Minister and asked to look at alternatives on the steel plant.

He urged the union minister to merge the Visakhapatnam steel plant in any other public sector entities in the same way as that of merger of banks. Somu said he wanted to protect the interests of all. However, after meeting the AP leaders, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan left without speaking to the media.

It is learnt that the BJP government at the Centre has decided to privatise the Visakhapatnam steel plant. People across the state are protesting on a large scale over the central decision to privatise the steel plant. They are demanding that the government reverse its decision. On the other hand, the state Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.