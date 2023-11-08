Vizag steel plant workers protest reaches 1000th day, asks CM to put pressure on Centre

Visakahapatnam: The workers of Vizag steel plant staged an agitation on their 1000th day of protest, leading to mild tension in the area. The workers gathered at the Kurmannapalem chowrasta in Visakhapatnam to voice their opposition against the privatization of the steel plant.



They blocked the national highway, causing disruption to vehicular movement, and chanted slogans in support of saving Visakha Steel, stating it as the right of the people of Andhra Pradesh. Various political and public association leaders also joined the workers in their protest.

However, the police intervened and prevented the workers and party leaders from continuing their protest on the road. The trade unions have demanded that Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy exert pressure on the central government to halt the privatization of the steel plant inorder to make Vizag as executive.

The workers and trade unions are actively opposing the privatization and seeking support from political leaders to prevent it from happening.

Former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao expressed his support for the workers during the agitation. He acknowledged the struggles that led to the establishment of the Visakha Steel Plant and mentioned the sacrifices made by 32 individuals for its cause.

Ganta Srinivasa Rao emphasized that the issue of the steel plant should be prioritised over political elections and claimed to have resigned in support of the Visakha Steel Plant. He criticised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, stating that he has failed in addressing the concerns surrounding the steel plant.