Vizag takes major leap towards smart mobility with launch of project SARTHI

Visakhapatnam: In a move to ensure smooth vehicular flow and clear traffic congestion, the city is set to roll out project SARTHI (Systematic Augmented Radial Traffic and Hoop Induction),a comprehensive, technology-driven initiative aimed at transforming urban traffic management.

As part of the project, tenders were invited for the installation of a state-of-the-art Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) at 90 major junctions, along with the integration of an Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS) across 101 junctions, all of which will be seamlessly connected to the city operation centre. Three reputed agencies participated in the tender process and qualified at the pre-qualification stage.

Advancing to the next phase, each agency has been allotted three strategic junctions to conductproof of concept (PoC) demonstrations, showcasing their technical capabilities and system efficiency. To ensure a transparent and robust evaluation, a high-level committee has been constituted, comprising senior officials and domain experts, including GVMC Additional Commissioner(Finance) SS Varma, Chief Engineer PVV Satyanarayana Raju, VMRDA Chief Engineer Vinay Kumar, Superintending Engineer Yedukondalu, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Praveen, Andhra University Professor Durga Rani, and Public Health Superintending Engineer Kameswara Rao.

The Commissioner informed that the committee meticulously reviewed the technical presentations and system details submitted by the participating agencies.

Once the tender process gets finalised, the ATCS will be operational at 101 junctions, enabling real-time adjustment of green signal timings based on live traffic density. This intelligent system will significantly reduce delays and ensure uninterrupted traffic flow, particularly during VIP movements, through centralised monitoring and control.

In addition, an AI-enabled ITMS will be installed at 90 junctions. Equipped with ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) and RLVD (red light violation detection) cameras, the system will automatically detect traffic violations and generate e-challans, strengthening enforcement while promoting responsible driving.

Blending advancedtechnology with proactive urban governance, project SARTHI marks a big leap towards Visakhapatnam’s journey towards becoming a smart, safe, and commuter-friendly city.