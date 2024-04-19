Vizag to be developed on various fronts: Education Minister

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnamis all set to be developed on a par with Chennai, Mumbai and Bengaluru, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana reiterated. At a media conference held here on Thursday, the minister mentioned that as the YSRCP envisages an action plan for the development of Visakhapatnam on all fronts. He wondered whether the BJP-TDP-JSP alliance would extend support to such massive development of the city or not.

Along with several prestigious projects that are in various stages of progress, a number of new initiatives will also be rolled out to make Visakhapatnam the most favourable destination in the country, the Education Minister asserted.

Endowed with natural resources, connectivity and conducive infrastructure, Visakhapatnam will further be developed once the YSRCP gets re-elected in Andhra Pradesh and Chief Minister will administer from the City of Destiny, Satyanarayana stressed, informing that the city will be transformed in an extensive manner. He expressed confidence that the YSRCP is sure to win 175 out of 175 seats in the state.

Announcing that work related to the proposed fish landing centres in various parts of the state, including Bheemunipatnam, Rajayyapeta, and Chintapalli, has commenced, the minister said, “Unlike the Opposition, we do not exaggerate our proposals to garner publicity or confine to graphic presentations.” Similarly, Bhogapuram International Greenfield Airport, Integrated Data Center, the minister said, will be completed following strict timelines. The Education Minister added that people are aware that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy keeps his word and there’s no two ways about it. Sharing details of the CM’s campaign schedule, Satyanarayana said the Chief Minister’s election campaign tour is scheduled at Payakaraopeta, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, etc., from April 20.

When queried about the government’s lapse in implementing total ban on liquor, the Education Minister responded, stating, “Liquor is not an essential commodity. Even as the ban is in place in a phased manner, the government has taken strict measures to dissuade tipplers from consuming alcohol by increasing the price of the brands.”

Declaring the nomination dates, Botcha Satyanarayana mentioned that he would be filing his nomination at Cheepurupalli on 19th of this month, while his spouse and Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha candidate Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi on 22nd.