Vizag to get water from Polavaram: Jagan orders

Amaravati: Making one more step towards developing the Vizag as a suitable place for proposed Executive Capital, the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered for hassle-free water supply to the city. The CM reviewed on various crucial decisions for the urban and town development works in the state, on Monday at his residence at Tadepalli in Guntur district.

Jagan ordered the officials to prepare the proposals for underground water pipeline connectivity from Polavaram to Visakhapatnam to provide the city with hassle-free water supply.

It was decided that a consultancy would be appointed to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the set up of a tram-like public transport system across the RK beach to Bheemili. Jagan said that about 1.50 lakh members in Visakhapatnam would receive house pattas, on ensuing Ugadi.

Officials told that the government saved Rs 300 cr against the contract value of Rs 2,399 crore in reverse tenders conducted for urban housing. The government conducted reverse tenders for 48,608 housing units and the reverse tendering would be finished soon for remaining units as well. He asked officials to show a special interest in the drainage system in houses in urban areas. He instructed the officials to set up committees to manage these plots likewise, the parent committees in schools.

In the review meeting, the officials have detailed the Chief Minister on the underground drainage system; about Rs, 23,037 crores was estimated for the construction of 19,769 km drainage in 110 municipalities. About Rs 11,181 crore was estimated that would be required for the underground drainage and purification of wastewater in 34 municipalities with more than 1 lakh population in each.

The Chief Minister ordered the officials that the sewage must be discharged only after treatment.

He directed the officials to ensure that industries must use only desalinated water and purified sewage water. The fresh-water should only be used for drinking purposes. For the same, he directed to enact a law if necessary.

The Chief Minister ordered to appoint a special officer for the development of Tadepalli, Mangalagiri and Pulivendula municipalities. He directed officials to come up with proposals for the development works and officials told that a DPR was being prepared. Jagan directed the officials to build a model colony in Tadepalli. He ordered to complete the retaining wall works in Vijayawada as soon as possible.

He ordered the officials to ensure corruption-free services while giving building plans and directed them to use ACB and IIM Ahmedabad. He asked officials to show accurate results. The officials would be honoured if a corruption-free system is created, he said.