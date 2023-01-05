Vizag to witness a series of global summits

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam is going to hog the limelight as global events have been lined up one after the other in the first three months.

Endowed with suitable infrastructure, including air connectivity and five-star accommodation, in the newly-carved Andhra Pradesh, the city turns out to be the most preferred destination for organisers to host major events.

With an aim to place the City of Destiny on a global map, the state government is according top priority to host national and international summits here. At a time when efforts are considered to make Vizag as the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh, the state government is moving towards enhancing the brand image of the city several notches up.

As a part of the exercise, the city is going to witness a beehive of activity in the next three months.

Scheduled from January 6 to 8, the 16th Global Healthcare Summit will draw experts from various parts of the world. The summit assumes importance as it focuses on diverse topics such as mental health, prevention of suicide, diabetes management and holistic health maintenance. Following the health summit, the IT summit under the banner of 'Infinitum' is slated on January 20 and 21.

Speaking about the global summits, IT minister Gudivada Amarnath said the state government is keen on contouring Vizag as a beach IT destination. "In terms of IT related activities, Vizag is gaining larger prominence on a par with Hyderabad. With Visakhapatnam surfacing in the top 10 cities, tech and IT summits would further aid in not just strengthening the brand image of the city but also attracting global investors," Amarnath opines.

In collaboration with National Research Development Corporation (NRDC), the Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society (APIS) and AP government, Global Tech Summit will be hosted in the city on February 16 and 17. It covers a range of technology-related topics. Apart from showcasing the entrepreneurial opportunities, the platform also aids in exhibiting the might of Indian tech to the world.

Meanwhile, G20 Summit is scheduled on March 28 and 29 in the city. Experts from 20 countries are expected to arrive and share insights into varied topics. Keeping this in view, the district administration is working on making hassle-free arrangements for the global leaders arriving from different destinations.