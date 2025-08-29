Vizag to witness hectic political activity as CM, Dy CM, ministers descend on city

Visakhapatnam: In the next couple of days, Visakhapatnam is set to witness a beehive of activity as the alliance party chiefs stay in the city to take part in a host of events. With Deputy Chief Minister and JSP chief K Pawan Kalyan already reaching the city on Thursday as part of his three-day itinerary to Visakhapatnam to host party-strengthening programmes under the banner ‘Senatho Senani’, the Deputy CM is expected to receive feedback from the party cadre.

The three-day-long programme will see Pawan Kalyan addressing the party’s rank and file at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium on August 30.

CM’s arrival

To attend India Food Manufacturing Summit at Novotel, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to arrive in Visakhapatnam on August 29 (Friday).

Along with other programmes, the Chief Minister would launch ‘hop-on-hop-off-discover Vizag’ double-decker bus service. Later, the CM is scheduled to participate in the Griffin Founder Networks meeting.

IT Minister arrives

IT and Industry Minister Nara Lokesh reached the city on Thursday evening to attend various events scheduled in the city on Friday. As part of it, the minister will attend ICAI national conference, inaugurate AI labs at Chandrampalem Zilla Parishad High School, participate in CII international conference on aerospace manufacturing, attend Sports Meet at Andhra University and interact with women cricketers’ team.

‘Senatho Senani’

Meanwhile the Jana Sena flags flutter all along the city roads as JSP leaders and activists get on to their toes to make ‘Senatho Senani’ meetings a grand success, interacting with their party chief and charting out a future plan of action.

On the other hand, the TDP’s rank and file get into action as Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister Lokesh to launch various facilities across Visakhapatnam. The party’s MP, MLCs, MLAs and workers to accompany Naidu and Lokesh in various programmes. Keeping the hectic movement of VVIPs and VIPs in view, the city police are making extensive security arrangements as Visakhapatnam to witness VVIPs’ flow for a couple of days.