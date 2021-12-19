Vizianagaram: 10K Run held for aspirants of uniform services

Vizianagaram: Sheik Ilthamas, chairman of Vizianagaram Youth Foundation, said that youth should maintain physical fitness and never neglect physical exercises and running.

On Saturday the foundation organised 10 kilometres running event for the youth who are aspiring the uniform jobs in Indian Army, CRPF, BSF, ITBP and AP police. Around 100 aspirants have participated in the programme and most of them have completed the 10K run within the stipulated time.

Later, the top three winners were awarded cash prize and shield along with medal. A Shiva, secretary of the foundation, and Ilthamas have advised the youth to keep away from the bad habits like alcohol, smoking and chewing of gutka which were detrimental to health and finally they would lose the opportunity to get into the uniform services. Daily practice of exercises was more important and the aspirants should not lose the hope in the future even if they fail to get into the defence services.

If they continue their efforts, one day they would become jawans.

"The youth foundation always supports the youth and gives advice to the aspirants," Shiva and Ilthamas said. Fitness expert K Anil Kumar, P Ashok and others participated in the run.