Vizianagaram: 10KL oxygen tank set up at Maharaja Government General Hospital

Vizianagaram: Maharaja Government General Hospital in Vizianagaram city has secured additional oxygen facility.

The hospital was earlier having an oxygen tank of only 2 kilo litres capacity but during the pandemic, it is not adequate to meet the requirements of patients. Attendants of patients were procuring oxygen cylinders from private vendors.

After assessing the situation, MP B Chandrasekhar has sanctioned Rs 20 lakh from his MPLADS funds and the district administration has immediately procured an oxygen tank from Sri City in Chittoor district.

On Monday, Collector M Hari Jawaharlal and MP Chandrasekhar have inaugurated the tank which has a capacity of 10,000 litres.

Subsequently, they pointed out that the district has 700 beds with uninterrupted oxygen supply. Area Hospital Parvathipuram would have an oxygen tank with 6KL capacity and MIMS would get a tank with 13 KL capacity.

Now the people need not worry for oxygen and every patient would be supported with oxygen, they said.