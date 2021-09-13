Vizianagaram: 1.15 lakh receive Covid jab in special drive

Vizianagaram: As a part of special vaccination drive, as many as 62,000 beneficiaries have received Covid vaccine across the district on Sunday.

A total number of 1.15 lakh beneficiaries have been administered Covid vaccine in the last two days (Saturday and Sunday). District Collector A Suryakumari congratulated all the village/ward secretariat, medical and health department staff who took part in the special vaccination drive for their tremendous duties.

District officials have identified that 10,18,624 people are yet to be vaccinated in the district. Of these, 7,23,162 beneficiaries need to receive the second dose and 2,95,462 people both first and second doses.

With the threat of a possible third wave looming, District Collector A Suryakumari has focused on vaccination to keep the district away from Covid-19. Therefore, she has organised a special vaccination drive for two days across the district as part efforts to achieve 100% vaccination.