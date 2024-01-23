Vizianagaram: 2,989 Anganwadi staff terminated

Vizianagaram: Both Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram Manyam district officials took serious action against the agitating staff of Anganwadi centres which fall under women and child welfare department.

Vizianagaram collector S Naga Lakshmi said that they have been discussing with them for the past few days and were trying to convince them to bring them back into work but some of them are reluctant to join their duties violating the rules and regulations applicable to employees.

She said that by Monday morning, 1,658 staff have joined their duties. But the district administration has terminated 2,989 employees, who disobeyed the ultimatum by the government. In Manyam district, 1,693 employees returned to duties and 20 were terminated for skipping the duties.