Vizianagaram: 53 cleft lip patients get free surgery

Vizianagaram: Conducting a free medical camp, Tirumala Hospitals has performed 53 surgeries for cleft lip and palate at free of cost.

ZP chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao attending the closing ceremony of the medical camp. On the occasion, he appreciated Tirumala Hospitals for taking part in social service and bringing smiles in the families of those patients.

The ZP elaborated that the profession of doctor is very noble and they played key role during Covid pandemic by saving the society with their united efforts.

He added that even now, the doctors have done a great job by helping the cleft lip patients and changed their lives.

He also appreciated the Muthoot Finance Corporation and Mission Smile Organisations for supporting the free medical camp.

D K Tirumala Prasad, Dr Kuljeet Singh and others have participated in the programme.