Vizianagaram: Adimulapu Suresh orders for criminal case on school teachers who assaulted girls

The atrocity took place at the Vizianagaram agency in Andhra Pradesh where two teachers behaved rudely towards the girls. The tragic incident took place at Gummalakshmipuram Mandal Balesu Primary School. The government is serious about this and issued orders suspending two teachers in the primary school incident.



Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has lashed out at teachers for sexually harassing students and ordered action against Headmaster Swamy Naidu and teacher Suryanarayana. He immediately ordered to suspend them and hold an inquiry. Minister Suresh also suggested that a criminal case be registered after the trial.



The incident came to light on Wednesday after locals complained to the collector about the incident. The Collector suspended the two teachers and ordered departmental action. Two teachers touched the body of a child and behaved indecently. However, the video of the sexual harassment of the girls went viral on social media.

Upon learning the incident, Deputy CM Pushpa Srivani went to the spot and spoke to the officials and parents. District Collector Surya Kumari, who reacted strongly, suspended the two and ordered to file a case under the POCSO Act. However, the incident caused a stir in the AP.