Vizianagaram : Agri labs at service of farmers says Deputy CM P Pushpasreevani

Vizianagaram : Deputy Chief Minister P Pushpasreevani said that the government is taking every step to protect the interests of the farmers.

She participated in Rythu Dinotsavam and inaugurated an agri lab in Sarika village on Thursday. The Deputy CM said that farmers need not worry as the government will supply quality seeds, fertilisers and pesticides to them. Agri labs will take care of testing in every constituency, she said.

Pushpasreevani said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is working more than his father late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. She said that the government is undertaking integrated land survey to solve the land related disputes which have been pending for the past few decades.

She said that it is great taht the government is celebrating the birth anniversary of Rajasekhara Reddy as Rythu Dinotsavam.

Later, she felicitated the farmers. Joint director of agriculture D Asha Devi said that agri labs will be

established at Cheepurupalli, Nellimarla and Sarika in first phase and later it will be spread across the district.

Later, the Deputy Chief Minister visited Duppada village and inaugurated the newly-constructed Rythu Bharosa Kendra and appealed the farmers to avail the services from the RBK.

District collector M Hari Jawaharlal, MP B Chandra Sekhar and others participated in the programme.