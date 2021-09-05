Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam will be developed as twin cities, says Vijayasai Reddy

YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy said that both Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam will be developed as twin cities. He spoke to the media in Visakhapatnam and said that Bhogapuram airport will be developed in Vizianagaram. "After the development of Bhogapuram Airport, the present Visakhapatnam Airport will be handed over to them as it belongs to the Ministry of Defence," Vijayasai said.

Vijayasai explained that a road is being constructed connecting Visakhapatnam to Bhogapuram Airport. He said the Union Urban Development Department had already expressed willingness to develop the Visakhapatnam-Bhogapuram Airport road. "We are planning to make Visakhapatnam a wonderful city in every way," Reddy asserted.

He further said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is ruling the state with the aim of public welfare. He told that the GVMC would fulfill its election promises and assured that the one thousand parks and 216 ponds will be developed in Visakhapatnam. Vijayasai Reddy revealed that 794 slums will be developed and house site pattas will be given.