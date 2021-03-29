Vizianagaram: Ashok Gajapathi Raju calls for unity among TDP activists

Vizianagaram: Telugu Desam Party activists celebrated the party's 40th foundation day in Vizianagaram on Monday.

Senior leader and politburo member P Ashok Gajapathi Raju addressed the cadre and stated that their party was founded to secure the interests of Telugu people and brought honour to the State.

"Even though we are not in power for some time, our party is with common man and worked for their welfare. Our founder N T Rama Rao has established the party on the foundation of discipline and commitment towards society. But unfortunately some of our party workers, who enjoyed power were now following their own agenda and defaming our party," he said. They were making attempts to weaken the party, he added.

He stressed the need for party activists to be united and strengthen the party. He said party founder NTR following the constitutional values and worked for uplift of the downtrodden.

Leaders Aditi Gajapathi Raju, IVP Raju and others participated in the programme. The leaders paid floral tributes to N T Rama Rao on the occasion.