Vizianagaram: Ashok Gajapathi Raju welcomes investigation into endowment lands

Vizianagaram: Former union minister and chairperson of MANSAS trust Ashok Gajapathi Raju said that he is not afraid of investigation into Simhachalam lands and added that he never let any mistake to happen in his tenure.

The High Court, on Wednesday, dismissed a stay petition filed by the state government on reappointing him as hereditary chairperson of the trust. The court ordered the government to continue him in the seat.

Following the courts verdict, Ashok addressed the media here and said that the government was ignoring the norms and simply implementing its personnel agenda. He stated that the trust should be run as per it's written constitution but not with the discretion of any other outside power.

Ashok said, "I'm the only person alive in the trust deed registered long back. The trust should abide by the rules, norms mentioned in the document. Unfortunately, the executive officer of the trust was not recognising me and not even responding to my letters.

They spent huge money to purchase luxury cars for Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju without prior permission of the board, but they say that they do not have any money to pay salaries to the staff.

I'm very happy to know that the government is conducting inquiry into the Simhachalam lands as I believe that the truth will be revealed. But they are intentionally targeting us instead of strengthening the organisation. The government is damaging the interests and emotions of Hindus and implementing the rules which we have never seen before."