Vizianagaram: Ashok Gajapati Raju served notices under 41A CRPC for obstructing officers

Police have issued 41A CRPC notices to Telugu Desam Party senior leader Ashok Gajapati Raju in connection with the Ramatheertham incident to attend the investigation. It is known that TDP leader Pusapati Ashok Gajapati Raju obstructed the reconstruction work of the Kodanda Ramaswamy temple on Ramatheertham Bodikonda in Vizianagaram district, which is considered to be the second Bhadradri. He reached the top of Bodikonda along with some TDP activists just before the time of stone laying on Wednesday morning.

He said the Ramateertham temple is of their ancestors and questioned the Endowments department officials as to how the government was laying the foundation stone for development works. At the same time he got into an argument with the ministers who had reached there.

It is learned that a case of Ashok Gajapati Raju has been registered at the Nelimarla police station as per the complaint of temple EO Prasad. A complaint was lodged against Ashok Gajapati Raju for obstructing the duties of the employees by obstructing the laying of the foundation stone for the reconstruction at Ramatheertham temple. A case has been registered against Ashok Gajapati Raju under sections 427 and 353 in this regard. As part of this, 41A CRPC has recently issued notices to Ashok Gajapati Raju that he will have to appear for investigation when necessary.