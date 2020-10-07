Vizianagaram: Attempts to privatise Majaraja Colleges decried

Vizianagaram: It is very unfortunate to privatise the centuries old Maharaja colleges, which have been a boon to the poor and downtrodden in providing education at very much lesser expenditure, said Urmila Gajapathi Raju, daughter of later Ananda Gajapathi Raju here on Tuesday.



"Now somebody is playing with the emotions of the people of this area. Some persons are referring the name of my father late Ananda Gajapathi Raju and trying to gain political benefits," she regretted.

The reports over the privatisation of MR Colleges here have created flutter. Urmila Gajapathi spoke to the media at Anand bungalow along with her mother Sudha Gajapathi. "We won't accept the proposal of privatisation of the colleges and we are requesting the government to not to do so. The MR colleges have more than 100 years of history and they have an emotional connect with the people. A large number of students who studied in MR College have reached higher positions like judges, scientists and top political leaders. But some people are trying to defame the Vizianagaram Samsthanam and indulging in mudslinging against our forefathers. It is not the political issue and its completely a family issue," Urmila said. She expressed concern over Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, chairperson of MANSAS Trust, taking controversial decisions. She also pointed out they were trying to meet Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for the last one year, but they could not meet him.