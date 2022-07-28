Vizianagaram: Bijli Utsav showcases astounding growth in power sector

Vizianagaram: Achievements made in power sector since Independence showcased at a function organised in Bobbili town and Parvatipuram on Wednesday by Eastern Power Distribution Corporation (EPDCL) in coordination with NTPC-Simhadri Project. An event was organised at Bobbili as part of Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the name of Ujjwal Bharat–Ujjwal Bhavishya, attended by several district officials and people's representatives. Exhibitions were organized on use of solar power in daily life by NEDCAP and short films were screened and several Kalajathas were performed to educate people and consumers on the achievements made by the successive State and Central governments in power sector in the last 75 years of independent India.

District Collector A Surya Kumari who was the chief guest, highlighted the need to use solar power in daily life to protect environment and to save money.

Bobbili MLA SV China Appala Naidu, Nodal Officer and NTPC-Simhadri DGM P Anand Babu, SE of the EPDCL P Suryanarayana, Municipal chairman S Muralikrishna, RDO Sesha Sailaja and others were also present. At Parvathipuram, Joint Collector Anand, who was the chief guest, said that electricity consumers should become producers. He said that Andhra Pradesh has achieved 90 per cent electrification many years ago. He advised the electricity workers to create awareness among people to promote solar electricity.

MLA Alajangi Jogarao said that there are about one lakh electricity connections in the district and 100 per cent electrification has been achieved with 14 sub stations and 3,200 transformers.

Bijli Mahotsava nodal officer and senior manager of NTPC JSNV Prasad said that energy, innovation, renewable and electricity priorities are being promoted. He said that industries, shops and other electricity consumers should use the incentives provided by the Government and set up solar plants at low cost.

Parvathipuram Municipal chairperson Bonu Rajeswari, Executive Engineer of EPDCL VV Krishna, Deputy Executive Engineer K Venkata Ratnam participated in the event.