Vizianagaram: Botcha Satyanarayana announces relaxations in Green Zone

Vizianagaram: "The government has understood the agony of the public here and made some relaxations in lockdown time. The shops like provisions, books and others can be opened between 7 am and 1 pm. The people also should cooperate with us to get protection from Coronavirus," said Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana.

He reviewed the situation at Vizianagaram with district officials on Monday and said that auto rickshaws can travel with only one passenger along with driver and in cabs and taxis two can travel. The public can move on roads till 7 pm. But public transport like busses and trains are not allowed till the Union government gives nod for it.

"As of now, Vizianagaram is in green zone and no positive case is registered so far. But we should protect ourselves by maintaining social distance and wearing masks. Bars and hotels will not be permitted to open. Goods and cargo vehicles are permitted between 7 am to 7 pm. During night time, the lockdown would be strictly imposed. As of now 3,000 migrant labourers reached the district and another six to 10 thousand are expected from other districts in coming days.

Children below the age of 10 years and senior citizens above 65 years will be permitted to come out of their homes. Ours is public government and our aim is to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh in better way. As of now our district officials have conducted 6442 rapid tests and all are negative," he said.