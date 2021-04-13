Vizianagaram: Botcha Satyanarayana terms volunteer system 'backbone' of admin

Vizianagaram: Municipal administration and urban development Botcha Satyanarayana said that village and ward volunteers were backbone of the administration system in the state. "Our aim is to bring Grama Swarajyam through the services of volunteers," he said while participating in a programme organised to felicitate village and ward volunteers.

Stating that services of volunteers cannot be measured and they are playing very crucial role in government, he reminded that some opposition leaders had insulted the volunteers and underestimated their role but now they came to know how the volunteers were serving the society and supporting the administration. He said volunteers were delivering every government scheme at the door step of the public.

Later, Satyanarayana presented Seva Vajra award for five volunteers and gave Rs 30,000 cash each as a reward to them. Sixteen volunteers were honoured with Seva Ratna and Rs 20,000 cash reward and 1,100 volunteers were honoured with Seva Mitra award and Rs 10,000 cash award each.

District collector M Harijawaharlal said that every volunteer should feel proud to be a part of governance and acquire knowledge of different welfare schemes to serve the society in a better way. He said they even played a crucial role in controlling Covid by identifying the infected persons and helping them to get timely treatment. MLA K Veerabhadra Swamy and others participated in the programme.