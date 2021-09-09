Vizianagaram: Continuous rains turn roads into mini ponds

Vizianagaram: With incessant rains in the district, most of the roads leading to the residential areas were damaged causing difficulty for the denizens.

In some of the colonies, roads were eroded, and on some roads, potholes are big enough to look like a small pond with stagnant rainwater.

The condition of the roads has become cause of concern, as they are making it difficult for the vehicular movement and even for pedestrians.

The continuous rains have made the condition of the roads from bad to worst.

In areas like Padmavathi Nagar, YSR Colony, Dharmapuri road, Dasannapeta, Singapur city area roads are completely worn off and vehicle users are sacred to use the road as it may damage their vehicle and may also lead to accidents.

As the municipal officials failed to maintain roads in these areas for the last two years, the condition of the roads is completely damaged.

The residents are fearing the outbreak of mosquito-borne diseases as stagnant water became a breeding ground for mosquitoes. K Narayana, a resident of YSR Colony said that he makes his livelihood by selling vegetables on a bicycle, but the condition of the roads is making it difficult for him.

He added that he slipped with his bicycle while crossing the potholes and he was able cross them with the help others.

Mayor V Vijayalakshmi said that to repair the damaged roads, the government has sanctioned funds to take up the repair works.

She added that road leading to the Congress Party office in Padmavachinagar will be repaired with Rs 21 lakhs and roads to YSR Colony will be face lifted shortly.

Three culverts will be constructed for free flowing of rainwater in ward 30, she said.