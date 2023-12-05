Vizianagaram: Control rooms set up at 3 places

Vizianagaram: The district administration established command control room to receive calls from the public and to give suggestion in connection with Michaung cyclone. Collector S Nagalakshmi said that the public can call the control room at collector’s office and Cheepurupalli RDO office.

She said that the district administration is prepared to face any emergency like situation and made the arrangements to shift people living in low lying areas to safer places and fishermen is advised to not to go into sea for fishing.

Control room at collector office : 08922 – 236947, Control room at RDO office: 0892- 276888 and Cheepurupalli RDO office: 9121735703.