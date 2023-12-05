Live
- Andhra Pradesh: Holiday for educational institutions today
- GTA VI Trailer Drops Early; Game to launch in 2025
- Cabinet to meet on Dec 11, may discuss shift to Visakha
- Restrictions on 2-wheelers on Tirumala ghat roads
- Hyderabad: Horned rhino gets eye surgery at Nehru Zoo
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 05 December, 2023
- SSC examination fee dates revised
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 05 December, 2023
- Steps taken to boost runway capacity at RGIA: Union Min VK Singh
- Vijayawada: D Pharmacy seat allotment concludes
Just In
Vizianagaram: Control rooms set up at 3 places
Highlights
Vizianagaram: The district administration established command control room to receive calls from the public and to give suggestion in connection with Michaung cyclone. Collector S Nagalakshmi said that the public can call the control room at collector’s office and Cheepurupalli RDO office.
She said that the district administration is prepared to face any emergency like situation and made the arrangements to shift people living in low lying areas to safer places and fishermen is advised to not to go into sea for fishing.
Control room at collector office : 08922 – 236947, Control room at RDO office: 0892- 276888 and Cheepurupalli RDO office: 9121735703.
