Vizianagaram: Cops deserve credit for zero positive cases

Vizianagaram: The efforts of the police in enforcing lockdown successfully reaped results as zero Coronavirus positive cases registered in the district. Right from the home guard level to the position of SP, every police person is taking this responsibility as top priority and taking steps to control the spreading Coronavirus here. Though the state recorded around 223 positive cases, not even a single case was found here.

The services delivered by the police got applause from the public. B Rajakumari, SP of Vizianagaram has been monitoring the staff and instructing them to implement lockdown strictly. Apart from maintaining law and order, the station house officers like sub-inspectors and circle inspectors have been undertaking service activities also. They have been distributing groceries and other essential commodities to needy all over the district. Every sub-inspector feels like a social service activist and took up responsibility to curb the spreading of virus. They restricted the public to remain in their homes only.

K Erram Naidu, inspector of Vizianagaram got a call from a woman in a private nursing home who was stranded here after giving birth to a baby. He provided a vehicle and helped her reach home in native village Gampam of Pusapatirega mandal.

Immediately after imposing lockdown, the police faced allegations of rude behaviour with public in other districts. Some police have caned the gathering people to disperse them.

But in Vizianagaram, there was not even a single incident of police highhandedness. The police smoothly handled the issue and convinced the public to cooperate with authorities for healthier future. SP Rajakumari personally visited many shops, business outlets and instructed them not to open them till lifting of the lockdown. The police took a huge rally in the city to sensitize the public on maintaining social distance. Setting up Rythu Bazaars in various places in the district and transportation of essential commodities are also being undertaken by the police only.