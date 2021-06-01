Vizianagaram: Deputy CM Pushpasreevani launches fortified rice scheme

Kurupam (Vizianagaram): Deputy Chief Minister P Pushpasreevani launched the supply of fortified rice on Tuesday. She inaugurated the scheme in Kurupam of Vizianagaram district and said that the rice is enriched with minerals and micro nutrients which gives strength and energy to human body.

She said the rice contains folic acid, vitamin B-12 and iron minerals, The rice would be very beneficial for children and pregnant women. Around seven lakh card-holders in this district would get these fortified rice in the coming months, she said. She told the people not to hesitate to consume the rice and re-sell the rice to other traders.

She said that the aim of the government is to build a healthier Sstate by providing nutritious food to people.