Vizianagaram: Exercise begins for formation of new districts

Vizianagaram: The sub-committees formed by the district administration to get information on various departments in-terms of formation of new districts, have started consulting those administrative wings. Four sub-committees were formed by the district collector and instructed the committees to get information on the concerned departments along with required manpower, furniture, buildings, vehicles and other infrastructure to establish new offices in districts to be formed newly in coming future.

Joint collectors and a district revenue officer are appointed chairpersons of these sub committees. The committees would discuss on various issues to be considered during bifurcation of the districts.

The borders of the district and administrative divisions also would be considered in these meetings. JC Kishore Kumar, chairman of the committee-1, instructed the members of the team to get comprehensive information on census and population details as the government is going to divide districts as per the Lok Sabha constituencies purview. Details of employees under various departments also should be collected categorically. J Venkata Rao, another chairman of the committee, told to get the complete information regarding the government lands and buildings available in the area.