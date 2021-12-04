Vizianagaram: Farmers put all effort to save paddy

Vizianagaram: The farmers in the district, who have harvested their paddy crop and those who are yet to harvest are worried due to cyclone.

They are making every effort to save the paddy produce.

Joint Collector GC Kishore along with other district officials visited Chollangipeta village in Denkada mandal and advised farmers to protect their produce.

Inspecting water level and the situation at Andra reservoir project,District Collector ASuryaKumari instructed the officials to release water from the reservoir if the situation turns danger.

Special officer Kantilal Dande, who has been appointed to supervise cyclone relief and rescue activities, visited Mukkam, a coastal village and advised the fishermen not to venture into sea and stay away from the shore.

In a preventive measure, people resident in low-lying areas were evacuated to rehabilitation centres. The pregnant women, who were approaching to their delivery date were shifted to nearest medical centres.

Controller rooms were established in all mandal headquartered and the all the staff were instructed to be available at all the time.