Vizianagaram: Farmers struggle to sell crops

Vizianagaram: Even as harvesting season is over and the major festival Sankranti is approaching, the farmers in the district are struggling either to sell their produce or get the money for the one they sold earlier.

The paddy purchasing centres in the district are not in a position to procure the entire paddy produce and the officials are not able to clear the bills for the paddy purchased so far. The sugarcane farmers under the purview of Bheemasingi Sugars and NCS Sugars are waiting for dues. Unable to cope with financial situation, farmers are looking for loans from friends and relatives by mortgaging lands.

Paddy was cultivated in 3,16,700 acre this kharif and due to favourable weather conditions the yield was also higher than the previous years. The district civil supplies department has decided to purchase 4.5 lakh metric tonne paddy, but the paddy purchasing centres have procured only 25,000 tonnes so far. On the other hand, millers who are buying paddy from farmers are looting 4-8 kilograms for each quintal under one or other pretext.

Since the paddy purchasing centres are not paying the money for the purchases they have made despite the state governments tall promises of clearing dues within a week of procurement, desperate farmers are approaching private traders to dispose of their produce even for prices lesser than that of fixed by the state government.

The government price for A-Grade paddy is Rs 1,960 a quintal while for the next quality it is Rs 1,940. Sugarcane farmers too are in the similar situation. Farmers under Bheemasingi Sugars are shifting their produce to Sankili factory of Srikakulam district as they are getting their bills from the factory. The NCS Sugars in Seethanagaram mandal too is not clearing the dues to farmers.

A paddy farmers K Narayana of Nellimarla said he had I have sold the paddy at government purchasing centre said the paddy purchasing centre was opened much later than the announced dates. "They opened the centre only last week. I sold the paddy but there has been no hint of officials clearing the bills. It is said it will take at least three weeks before I get my money. How can I celebrate Sankranti with my family and relatives? What is the use of cultivating crop when I can't get money in time ?' he said.

An official connected with the procurement of crop said, "In fact the money has to be paid to farmers within three weeks of purchasing the paddy. But the government has opened the paddy purchasing centres late instead of mid-December. We started purchasing the paddy just a few days back. So the clearance of bills will take some time."