Vizianagaram: Free biryani for getting covid vaccine

Vizianagaram: The government is creating awareness among the public regarding the covid and appealing to get vaccinated to protect from infection. The government is organizing Vaccine Utsav between 11 and 14 to vaccinate the maximum number of people.

The government and even social service organizations also sensitizing the public and encouraging them to take the vaccine. But a business organization in Vizianagaram has taken an innovative step to drive the people towards vaccination drive.

Kolagatla Pratap, running a cloud kitchen on the name of "Hello kitchen" is giving a unique offer to the people who are vaccinated. Pratap said that she would give a free biriyani to the people who are vaccinated. "I feel that it's my responsibility to encourage the vaccination to protect the society from Covid. So I am giving free biriyani for the people who are vaccinated. As of now we are giving free biriyani for the first 100 members and it would be increased too." he said.