Vizianagaram: Free sand supply launched at 3 stock points

x

Highlights

District administration has made arrangements for supplying sand free of cost and established stockyards in three areas and dumping the sand from the adjacent districts like Parvathipuram and Srikakulam here.

Vizianagaram:District administration has made arrangements for supplying sand free of cost and established stockyards in three areas and dumping the sand from the adjacent districts like Parvathipuram and Srikakulam here. The three stock points are at Denkada, Bobbili and Kothavalasa and huge quantity of sand from neighbouring districts has been brought here to supply to the people

Total 92,000 tonnes of sand is made available. In fact, Vizianagaram district has no sand reaches and no chance to extract the sand here.

Hence, the district administration is getting sand from the streams and rivers in Srikakulam and Manyam district and supplying the same at the cost of Rs 605 per tonne towards handling charges only.

Nellimarla MLA L Madhavi launched the sand supply at Denkada mandal stock point. MLA Baby Naina inaugurated the supply at Bobbili and MLA of S Kota K Lalitha Kumari launched the same at Kothavalasa.

