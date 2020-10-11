Vizianagaram: Jitendra secures 10th rank in EAMCET results

Vizianagaram: Landa Jitendra of Lavidam village in Gurla mandal in Vizianagaram district got 10th rank in EAMCET results announced by the State government on Saturday.

His father Venkata Ramana is a lorry owner-cum-driver and mother Mangamma is a housewife. JItendra has been good at academics right from class one and completed his school education at Sri Gowtham College of Rajahmundry and secured 10 GPA points in Class-10. Later, he joined Intermediate at Srichaitanya college of Vijayawada.

He secured 14th all India rank in IIT advanced results announced recently and he got All India first rank in OBC category. Jitendra says that he would opt for computer science in Mumbai IIT and will become a computer engineer in future. He said that hard work and continuous practice are secrets behind his success.