Vizianagaram: Joint Collector K C Kishore visits market incognito to check price rise

Vizianagaram: Vegetable vendors has got the shock of their life as Joint Collector K C Kishore visited the market incognito to verify the reports that prices of vegetables were jacked up.

The Joint Collector visited several stalls and inquired the prices of vegetables. He found that vegetable prices were increased.

On finding that the Joint Collector undertook incognito visit, the traders met him that apologised. They assured that they would not increase of the prices of vegetables. Later. the Joint Collector held a meeting with the officials and traders. He warned the traders of stringent action if they failed to mend their ways.