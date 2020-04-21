Vizianagaram: Khadar Baba Darga, a hope for destitute, as it is feeding poor everyday during lockdown

Vizianagaram: ATK old age home, attached to Khadar Vali Baba Darga is a hope for destitute people as it is feeding around 400 poor everyday during lockdown.

The lockdown affected many functions regularly held at Khadar Vali Baba Darga. But the Coronavirus could not obstruct the charity here. The organizer, Khalil Babu is distributing food packets to the poor facing hunger.

ATK darbar situated in the Babametta, Khadarnagar is said to be the living place of Khadar Vali Baba who launched Annadaana. He intended the food distribution should continue uninterruptedly.

He championed the cause of charity to the poor during his lifetime. After his historic era, his great disciple Ataullah Shareef Sha Taj Khadari Baba of Cheemalapadu (G Konduur mandal inn Krishna district) taken up the task and continuing poor feeding. Now the ATK darbar is arranging food to around 400 people everyday.

Khaleel Babu, the organizer of this ATK Darbar and Old age home daily starts his day with loading his push cart with food packets. He is distributing the food to needy at bus stand, railway station, temples and mosques.

Khaleel Babu is continuing the food distribution mission two times everyday. This, he said, would continue till the end of Carona episode.

"Feeding the poor is a great opportunity for us. Along with my followers, I am distributing food at every corner of this town. It's an opportunity for me to serve the needy," he said.