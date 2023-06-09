Live
- Pawan Kalyan back to ‘OG’ sets
- Government medical college, 500-bed hospital granted for Karimnagar
- Talasani Srinivas Yadav starts distribution of Fish Prasadam at Nampally
- Water wars: The new normal?
- PM Modi seems blind to pathos of Haryana betis
- Rush of devotees to Tirumala continues on Friday, to take 24 hours for Sarvadarshans
- Gold and silver rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashed - 09 June 2023
- Puttaparthi: Sathya Sai Hospital awarded for yeomen services
- Hyderabad: Cancellation of trains
- Telangana Inter Advanced Suppl Theory Exams from June 12
Vizianagaram: Laya Yadav new Deputy Mayor
Laya Yadav, First division corporator has been elected as Deputy Mayor.
Vizianagaram: Laya Yadav, First division corporator has been elected as Deputy Mayor. On Thursday, the election was conducted in the presence of returning officer and Joint collector Mayur Ashok here as the erstwhile Deputy Mayor I Revathi Devi stepped down from the post due to personal reasons.
Revathi Devi proposed the name of Laya Yadav for the post and B Dhana Lakshmi (40) division corporator supported the proposal.
The staff and other corporators congratulated Laya Yadav.
Speaking on the occasion, Laya said that she would work to develop the city and double the glory of the historical city.
“I will try to provide all basic amenities in colonies and wards and help public to have clean and neat streets,” she added.
Deputy Mayor K Sravani and others took part in the programme.