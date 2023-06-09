Vizianagaram: Laya Yadav new Deputy Mayor

Vizianagaram: Laya Yadav, First division corporator has been elected as Deputy Mayor. On Thursday, the election was conducted in the presence of returning officer and Joint collector Mayur Ashok here as the erstwhile Deputy Mayor I Revathi Devi stepped down from the post due to personal reasons.

Revathi Devi proposed the name of Laya Yadav for the post and B Dhana Lakshmi (40) division corporator supported the proposal.

The staff and other corporators congratulated Laya Yadav.

Speaking on the occasion, Laya said that she would work to develop the city and double the glory of the historical city.

“I will try to provide all basic amenities in colonies and wards and help public to have clean and neat streets,” she added.

Deputy Mayor K Sravani and others took part in the programme.