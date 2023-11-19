Vizianagaram: LED screen set up for World Cup finals

Vizianagaram: The district cricket association is making elaborate special arrangements at exhibition grounds near Ice factory junction to facilitate sports lovers in the district.



Speaking on the occasion, secretary of district cricket association MLN Raju said that they have installed LED screen to telecast the match to be held at Ahmedabad between India and Australia on Sunday.

The district-level officers, public representatives, MLAs and other VIPs of the city are also expected to watch the match. Food stalls and seating arrangements also being done for people.