Vizianagaram: Locals rescue infant in bushes

Vizianagaram: Locals of Rellivalasa village in Pusapatirega mandal in Vizianagaram district have found a male newborn baby in bushes near the village.



The locals heard the baby crying and found him in thick bushes in the early morning of Wednesday and rescued him from the bushes and brought him to the village.

A woman provided him milk and passed on the information to K Apparao, member of the State Child Rights Protection Commission (CRPC).

He rushed to the village and received the boy. He then informed the staff of the Women and Child Welfare Department and with their help, the infant was shifted to the hospital for medical tests.

The tests revealed that the boy is healthy and there are no issues. Child Development Project Officer B Lakshmi and others have taken care of the baby and shifted him to the Sishu Gruha in Vizianagaram city.

Later Apparao stated that they would conduct inquiry into the issue and try to find out the parents of the boy and till then he would be kept under the custody of the government.